KinoafishaFilmsThe Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra
8.3
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra
, 1983
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sokrovishcha Agry
USSR / Crime, Detective, Romantic / 18+
8.3
Synopsis
Holmes and Dr. Watson help a young lady who is receiving anonymous letters 10 years after her father passed away under shady circumstances. They find themselves in an enigma involving a treasure, murder and a love interest for Watson.
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sokrovishcha Agry, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra, Приключения Шерлока Холмса и доктора Ватсона: Сокровища Агры, Les Aventures de Sherlock Holmes et du docteur Watson: Les Trésors d'Agra, Majaraha-ye Sherlock Holmes va Dr. Watson: Ganj e Agra, Przygody Sherlocka Holmesa i doktora Watsona: Skarby Agry, Šerloko Holmso ir daktaro Vatsono nuotykiai. Agros lobiai, Sherlock Holmes - Der Schatz der Agra, The Treasures of Agra, Пригоди Шерлока Холмса та доктора Ватсона: Скарби Агри, Приключенията на Шерлок Холмс и доктор Уотсън: Съкровището на Агра
Film rating
8.3
Rate11 votes
8.2IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
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