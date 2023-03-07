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Poster of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra
8.3
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra
8.3

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra

, 1983
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sokrovishcha Agry
USSR / Crime, Detective, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra
8.3

Synopsis

Holmes and Dr. Watson help a young lady who is receiving anonymous letters 10 years after her father passed away under shady circumstances. They find themselves in an enigma involving a treasure, murder and a love interest for Watson.

Cast

Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Sherlock Holmes
Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Dr. Watson
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
Mrs. Hudson
Boryslav Brondukov
Boryslav Brondukov
Inspector Lestrade
Viktor Proskurin
Viktor Proskurin
Thaddeus Sholto
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Jonathan Small
Pavel Kadochnikov
Pavel Kadochnikov
Ekaterina Zinchenko
miss Mary Morstan
Ekaterina Zinchenko
miss Mary Morstan
Georgiy Martirosyan
Georgiy Martirosyan
King of Bohemia
Larisa Solovyova
Irene Adler (Character)
Larisa Solovyova
Irene Adler (Character)
Director Igor Maslennikov
Writer Igor Maslennikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 25 June 1983
Production Gosteleradio USSR, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sokrovishcha Agry, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra, Приключения Шерлока Холмса и доктора Ватсона: Сокровища Агры, Les Aventures de Sherlock Holmes et du docteur Watson: Les Trésors d'Agra, Majaraha-ye Sherlock Holmes va Dr. Watson: Ganj e Agra, Przygody Sherlocka Holmesa i doktora Watsona: Skarby Agry, Šerloko Holmso ir daktaro Vatsono nuotykiai. Agros lobiai, Sherlock Holmes - Der Schatz der Agra, The Treasures of Agra, Пригоди Шерлока Холмса та доктора Ватсона: Скарби Агри, Приключенията на Шерлок Холмс и доктор Уотсън: Съкровището на Агра

Film rating

8.3
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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