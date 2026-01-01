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Poster of Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!
7.1

Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!

, 1983
Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!
7.1

Cast

Maria Vinogradova
The Badger
Margarita Korabelnikova
The Hare
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Little Mouse
Nikolay Grabbe
The Bear
Vyacheslav Bogachyov
The Fox
Director Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Writer Grigory Oster
Composer Igor Efremov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1983
Also known as
Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!, Käes va kurjategija, Odważna myszka, Попался, который кусался!

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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