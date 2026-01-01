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7.1
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Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!
7.1
Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!
, 1983
Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Cast
Maria Vinogradova
The Badger
Margarita Korabelnikova
The Hare
Klara Rumyanova
Little Mouse
Nikolay Grabbe
The Bear
Vyacheslav Bogachyov
The Fox
Director
Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Writer
Grigory Oster
Composer
Igor Efremov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1983
Also known as
Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya!, Käes va kurjategija, Odważna myszka, Попался, который кусался!
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Cartoon rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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Showtimes
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