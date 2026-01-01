Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Urgent... Secret... CheKa
5.9
Urgent... Secret... CheKa
, 1982
Srochno... sekretno... Gubcheka
USSR / Action / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Synopsis
The Red Army squadron is trying to escape from the enemy while carrying a huge load of rare furs to be sold abroad.
Expand
Cast
Irina Korotkova
Basmanova
Pyotr Velyaminov
Andrey Kandourov
Sergey Martynov
Aleksey Volnov
Stepan Yemelyanov
Aksyonov
Leonid Markov
Aleksandr Sedov
Oleg Li
polkovnik Zhiguli
Mikhail Novokhizhin
professoe Vasnetsov
Sergey Yakovlev
otets Nikodim
Vladimir Basov
Bleykin
Oleg Vidov
shtabs-kapitan Petrov
Director
Aleksandr Kosarev
Writer
Valeri Shulzhik
,
Oskar Volin
Composer
Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
6 September 1982
Release date
6 September 1982
Russia
6 September 1982
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Srochno... sekretno... Gubcheka, Срочно... секретно... Губчека, Operation Silberfuchs
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree