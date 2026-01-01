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Poster of Urgent... Secret... CheKa
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Urgent... Secret... CheKa
5.9

Urgent... Secret... CheKa

, 1982
Srochno... sekretno... Gubcheka
USSR / Action / 18+
Poster of Urgent... Secret... CheKa
5.9

Synopsis

The Red Army squadron is trying to escape from the enemy while carrying a huge load of rare furs to be sold abroad.

Cast

Irina Korotkova
Basmanova
Pyotr Velyaminov
Pyotr Velyaminov
Andrey Kandourov
Sergey Martynov
Sergey Martynov
Aleksey Volnov
Stepan Yemelyanov
Aksyonov
Leonid Markov
Leonid Markov
Aleksandr Sedov
Oleg Li
polkovnik Zhiguli
Mikhail Novokhizhin
professoe Vasnetsov
Sergey Yakovlev
otets Nikodim
Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
Bleykin
Oleg Vidov
Oleg Vidov
shtabs-kapitan Petrov
Director Aleksandr Kosarev
Writer Valeri Shulzhik, Oskar Volin
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 6 September 1982
Release date
6 September 1982 Russia
6 September 1982 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Srochno... sekretno... Gubcheka, Срочно... секретно... Губчека, Operation Silberfuchs

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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