6.4Alyosha
Alyosha, 1980
USSR / Drama / 18+
Cast
Natalya Florenskaya
Natasha Mareeva
Gennady Korolkov
Arkadiy Nikolaevich
Yelena Govorukhina
Raya Belevich
Vladimir Shikhov
Gritsenko
Nina Veselovskaya
Mariya Savina
Ella Nekrasova
Elena Stanislavovna
Director Viktor Obukhov
Writer Anatoli Shajkevich
Composer Yuriy Saulskiy
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1980
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Alyosha, Алёша
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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