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Poster of Alyosha
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Alyosha
6.4

Alyosha

, 1980
Alyosha
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Alyosha
6.4

Cast

Vitali Yushkov
Vitali Yushkov
Aleksey Khromov
Natalya Florenskaya
Natasha Mareeva
Ernst Romanov
Ernst Romanov
Mikhail Kartashov
Gennady Korolkov
Arkadiy Nikolaevich
Yelena Govorukhina
Raya Belevich
Vladimir Shikhov
Gritsenko
Nina Veselovskaya
Mariya Savina
Pyotr Lyubeshkin
Boris Ilyich
Aleksandr Movchan
Vadim Morozov
Ella Nekrasova
Elena Stanislavovna
Director Viktor Obukhov
Writer Anatoli Shajkevich
Composer Yuriy Saulskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1980
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Alyosha, Алёша

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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