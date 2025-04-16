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Poster of The Blonde Around the Corner
6.5
The Blonde Around the Corner - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Blonde Around the Corner
6.5

The Blonde Around the Corner

, 1984
Blondinka za uglom
USSR / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Blonde Around the Corner
6.5
The Blonde Around the Corner - Trailer
The Blonde Around the Corner  Trailer

Cast

Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
Nadezhda
Andrei Mironov
Andrei Mironov
Nikolay Gavrilovich Poryvaev
Mark Prudkin
Gavrila Maksimovich, Nikolay's father
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Tatyana Vasilyevna, Nikolay's mother
Yelena Solovey
Yelena Solovey
Regina
Anatoly Slivnikov
Anatoly Slivnikov
Gena 'Crocodile', Nadezhda's brother
Baadur Tsuladze
Rashid Rashidovich
Anatoliy Ravikovich
Anatoliy Ravikovich
Store clerk
Viktor Vasilev
Sergey Bekhterev
Nervous buyer
Director Vladimir Bortko
Writer Aleksandr Chervinsky
Composer Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 6 June 1983
Release date
6 June 1983 Russia 16+
11 November 1983 USA
Production Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Blondinka za uglom, Блондинка за углом, Blondiin nurga taga, The Blonde Around the Corner, Білявка за рогом

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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The Blonde Around the Corner - Trailer
The Blonde Around the Corner Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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