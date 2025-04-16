Cast
Anatoly Slivnikov
Gena 'Crocodile', Nadezhda's brother
Baadur Tsuladze
Rashid Rashidovich
Cast and Crew
Writer
Aleksandr Chervinsky
Composer
Isaac Schwarts
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
1984
World premiere
6 June 1983
Release date
|6 June 1983
|Russia
|
|16+
|11 November 1983
|USA
|
|
Production
Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Blondinka za uglom, Блондинка за углом, Blondiin nurga taga, The Blonde Around the Corner, Білявка за рогом