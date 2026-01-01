Menu
Poster of The Slugger's Wife
4.5 IMDb Rating: 4.4
The Slugger's Wife

The Slugger's Wife 18+
Synopsis

A major league star who is on the verge of breaking a record, meets a singer and they get married, but they have different goals, so they separate, jeopardizing his opportunity in sports and the possibility of making up with his wife.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 29 March 1985
Release date
29 March 1985 Russia 16+
31 May 1985 Italy
29 March 1985 Kazakhstan
29 March 1985 USA
29 March 1985 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $19,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,878,561
Production Rastar Films, Delphi II Productions
Also known as
The Slugger's Wife, A Mulher do Ídolo, Die Frau des Profis, História de um Amor, La moglie del campione, La mujer del bateador, La mujer del golfo, Mansgrisen, Match à deux, Miłość i baseball, Neil Simon's Die Frau des Profis, Neil Simon's The Slugger's Wife, Nie wszystko dla miłości, Päätöksen hetki, Páros csillag, Жена бейсболиста, स्लगर्स वाइफ, スラッガーズ・ワイフ
Director
Hal Ashby
Hal Ashby
Cast
Rebecca De Mornay
Rebecca De Mornay
Martin Ritt
Martin Ritt
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid
Cleavant Derricks
Lisa Langlois
Cast and Crew
4.5
4.4 IMDb
