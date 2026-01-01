A major league star who is on the verge of breaking a record, meets a singer and they get married, but they have different goals, so they separate, jeopardizing his opportunity in sports and the possibility of making up with his wife.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year1985
World premiere29 March 1985
Release date
29 March 1985
Russia
16+
31 May 1985
Italy
29 March 1985
Kazakhstan
29 March 1985
USA
29 March 1985
Ukraine
MPAAPG-13
Budget$19,000,000
Worldwide Gross$1,878,561
ProductionRastar Films, Delphi II Productions
Also known as
The Slugger's Wife, A Mulher do Ídolo, Die Frau des Profis, História de um Amor, La moglie del campione, La mujer del bateador, La mujer del golfo, Mansgrisen, Match à deux, Miłość i baseball, Neil Simon's Die Frau des Profis, Neil Simon's The Slugger's Wife, Nie wszystko dla miłości, Päätöksen hetki, Páros csillag, Жена бейсболиста, स्लगर्स वाइफ, スラッガーズ・ワイフ