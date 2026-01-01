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Poster of Descente Aux Enfers
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Descente Aux Enfers
5.4

Descente Aux Enfers

, 1986
Descente aux enfers
France / Thriller, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Descente Aux Enfers
5.4

Cast

Claude Brasseur
Claude Brasseur
husband
Sophie Marceau
Sophie Marceau
wife
Betsy Blair
Mrs. Burns
Hippolyte Girardot
Hippolyte Girardot
Philippe Devignat
Sidiki Bakaba
Theophile Bijou
Gérard Rinaldi
Elvis
Marie Dubois
Marie Dubois
Lucette Beulemans
Jean-Baptiste Tiémélé
Sotigui Kouyaté
Umban U'kset
Director Francis Girod
Writer David Goodis, Jean-Loup Dabadie, Francis Girod
Composer Georges Delerue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 6 November 1986
Release date
21 July 2032 Austria 16
3 May 1992 Finland
6 November 1986 France
17 March 1988 Germany
3 June 1989 South Korea
Production Partner's Productions, La Cinq (La 5), Images Investissements
Also known as
Descente aux enfers, Descent Into Hell, Abstieg zur Hölle, Cehenneme İniş, Descida aos infernos, Discesa all'inferno, Pokolraszállás, Yhden miehen helvetti, Zejście do piekieł, Сошествие в ад, デサント・オ・ザンファー 地獄に堕ちて, Zejscie do piekiel, 지옥에 빠진 육체

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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