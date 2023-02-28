Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mala Noche
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Mala Noche
6.5

Mala Noche

, 1986
Mala Noche
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mala Noche
6.5

Synopsis

Mala Noche is the film debut from director Gus Van Sant. The film portrays the unanswered love of an American man toward a young Mexican man.

Cast

Tim Streeter
Walt
Doug Cooeyate
Johnny
Ray Monge
Roberto Pepper
Nyla McCarthy
Betty (Walt's Gal)
Sam Downey
Hotel Clerk
Robert Lee Pitchlynn
Drunk Man
Eric Pedersen
Policeman
Marty Christiansen
Bar Friend
George Conner
Featured Wino
Don Chambers
Don Chambers
Director Gus Van Sant
Writer Gus Van Sant, Walt Curtis
Composer Creighton Lindsay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 11 August 1986
Release date
28 February 2007 Belgium
7 December 2007 Denmark
11 October 2006 France
17 July 2008 Germany
28 May 1988 Italy
21 July 2007 Japan
13 September 2007 Portugal
20 July 2007 Spain
14 December 2007 Sweden
Budget $25,000
Worldwide Gross $62,743
Also known as
Mala Noche, Bad Night, Loše veče, O Noapte Rea, Smertende nat, Zła noc, Μαύρη νύχτα, Дурная ночь, Лоша нощ, 말라노체, マラノーチェ, Noite Ruim

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 28 February 2023

Quotes

Walt Curtis [voice-over narration] I don't want to interfere with their lives. A gringo like me has an easy life. A privileged life. And just because I see someone attractive like Johnny it doesn't mean I should be able to have him, to buy him or whatever, just because he's hungry and on the street. Desperate, good-looking. That wasn't my intention exactly, but it could be misunderstood that way.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more