Mala Noche, Bad Night, Loše veče, O Noapte Rea, Smertende nat, Zła noc, Μαύρη νύχτα, Дурная ночь, Лоша нощ, 말라노체, マラノーチェ, Noite Ruim
Film rating
6.5
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Updated 28 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Walt Curtis[voice-over narration]I don't want to interfere with their lives. A gringo like me has an easy life. A privileged life. And just because I see someone attractive like Johnny it doesn't mean I should be able to have him, to buy him or whatever, just because he's hungry and on the street. Desperate, good-looking. That wasn't my intention exactly, but it could be misunderstood that way.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.