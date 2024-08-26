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Poster of My Friend the Traitor
5.5
Kinoafisha Films My Friend the Traitor
5.5

My Friend the Traitor

, 1988
Mon ami le traître
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of My Friend the Traitor
5.5

Cast

Valérie Kaprisky
Louise
Andre Dussollier
Andre Dussollier
Adrien Rove
Yves Kerboul
Colonel
Philippe Dormoy
The hunckback
Michel Peyrelon
Ibrana
Thierry Frémont
Georges
Steve Kalfa
Pellin
Jean-Pierre Bernard
The captain
Jean-Pierre Bernard
The captain
Jean-Michel Noirey
Minsol
Frédéric Ratel
Neuvole
Director José Giovanni
Writer Claude Sautet, José Giovanni, Alphonse Boudard
Composer Jean-Marie Sénia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1988
Online premiere 3 June 2024
World premiere 26 October 1988
Release date
26 October 1988 France
12 May 1990 USSR
Production Sara Films, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Mon ami le traître, My Friend the Traitor, Barátom, az áruló, L'amico traditore, Mein Freund, der Verräter, Mi amigo el traidor, Min vän förrädaren, Mój przyjaciel zdrajca, Мой друг - предатель

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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