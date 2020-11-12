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Poster of The Third One at the Fifth Row
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Third One at the Fifth Row
7.1

The Third One at the Fifth Row

, 1984
The Third One at the Fifth Row
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Third One at the Fifth Row
7.1

Cast

Yury Grebenshchikov
Yury Grebenshchikov
Andrey - otets Byelova
Mikhail Khlyostkin
Volodya Kudryavtsev
Yuliya Kasmachova
Yelizaveta
Ekaterina Markova
Ekaterina Markova
Masha
Alla Pokrovskaya
Vera Matveyevna
Aleksandr Prodan
Vanya belov
Mariya Zubareva
Alyona Ivanovna
Maksim Nikiforov
Senyka Golubkin
Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
maty Byelova
Maria Vinogradova
Polina Zakharovna
Director Sergey Oleynik
Writer Ekaterina Markova, Anatoly Alexine
Composer Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1984
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Tretiy v pyatom ryadu, Третий в пятом ряду

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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