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7.1
Kinoafisha
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The Third One at the Fifth Row
7.1
The Third One at the Fifth Row
, 1984
The Third One at the Fifth Row
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Cast
Yury Grebenshchikov
Andrey - otets Byelova
Mikhail Khlyostkin
Volodya Kudryavtsev
Yuliya Kasmachova
Yelizaveta
Ekaterina Markova
Masha
Alla Pokrovskaya
Vera Matveyevna
Aleksandr Prodan
Vanya belov
Mariya Zubareva
Alyona Ivanovna
Maksim Nikiforov
Senyka Golubkin
Alla Meshcheryakova
maty Byelova
Maria Vinogradova
Polina Zakharovna
Director
Sergey Oleynik
Writer
Ekaterina Markova
,
Anatoly Alexine
Composer
Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 7 minutes
Production year
1984
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Tretiy v pyatom ryadu, Третий в пятом ряду
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
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