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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Bolshoj Uh
7.3
Bolshoj Uh
, 1989
Bolshoj Uh
USSR / Animation / 18+
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Similar
7.3
Cast
Aleksandr Pozharov
The Owl
Zoya Pylnova
The Wolf Cub
Aleksandr Ilyin
Big Ear
Lyudmila Gnilova
Kondrat the Bat
Director
Yuriy Butyrin
Writer
Mikhail Shelekhov
Composer
Irakli Gabeli
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
2 February 1989
Release date
2 February 1989
Russia
6+
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Bolshoj Uh, Big Ukh, Большой Ух, Suur kõrv, Bol'shoy Ukh
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Cartoon rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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