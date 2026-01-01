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Poster of Bolshoj Uh
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Bolshoj Uh
7.3

Bolshoj Uh

, 1989
Bolshoj Uh
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Bolshoj Uh
7.3

Cast

Aleksandr Pozharov
Aleksandr Pozharov
The Owl
Zoya Pylnova
The Wolf Cub
Aleksandr Ilyin
Aleksandr Ilyin
Big Ear
Lyudmila Gnilova
Kondrat the Bat
Director Yuriy Butyrin
Writer Mikhail Shelekhov
Composer Irakli Gabeli
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 2 February 1989
Release date
2 February 1989 Russia 6+
Production Ekran
Also known as
Bolshoj Uh, Big Ukh, Большой Ух, Suur kõrv, Bol'shoy Ukh

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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