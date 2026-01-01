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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Chyorno-beloe kino
6.4
Chyorno-beloe kino
, 1984
Chyorno-beloe kino
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Director
Stanislav Sokolov
Writer
Viktor Slavkin
Composer
Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
20 minutes
Production year
1984
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Chyorno-beloe kino, A Black-And-White Film, Siyah-Beyaz Sinema, Черно-белое кино
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Cartoon rating
6.4
Rate
14
votes
6.5
IMDb
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