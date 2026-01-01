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Poster of Konflikt
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Konflikt
7.8

Konflikt

, 1983
Konflikt
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Konflikt
7.8
Director Garri Bardin
Writer Garri Bardin
Composer Sergey Anashkin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 1 January 1983
Release date
1 January 1983 Russia 0+
28 February 1996 France
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Konflikt, The Conflict, Конфликт, Conflit, Конфлікт, Matches War

Cartoon rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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