An advanced spaceship called Delta is created to establish dialogue between intergalactic civilizations. Soon after an alien journalist boards the ship, she and the captain realize the AI that controls the ship can act on its own.
CountryRomania
Runtime1 hour 8 minutes
Production year1984
World premiere1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984
Romania
ProductionStudioul cinematografic ''Animafilm''
Also known as
Misiunea spatialã Delta, Delta Space Mission, La mission spatiale Delta, Misión espacial Delta, Vesmírná mise Delta, Космическая экспедиция Дельта