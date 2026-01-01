Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Delta Space Mission
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Delta Space Mission

Delta Space Mission

Misiunea spatialã Delta 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An advanced spaceship called Delta is created to establish dialogue between intergalactic civilizations. Soon after an alien journalist boards the ship, she and the captain realize the AI that controls the ship can act on its own.
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984 Romania
Production Studioul cinematografic ''Animafilm''
Also known as
Misiunea spatialã Delta, Delta Space Mission, La mission spatiale Delta, Misión espacial Delta, Vesmírná mise Delta, Космическая экспедиция Дельта
Director
Calin Cazan
Mircea Toia
Cast
Mirela Gorea
Marcel Iureș
Dan Condurache
Ion Chelaru
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more