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Poster of Falling Stars
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Falling Stars
6.7

Falling Stars

, 1981
Zvezdopad
USSR / Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Falling Stars
6.7

Synopsis

Falling Star is based on three stories by the contemporary Russian writer Viktor Astafyev and centers on a young soldier on the front lines who is wounded and taken to the hospital. Once there, he muses about his childhood and a little girl he had loved - someone who could easily have grown up to be the nurse that is attending to him now. As he recuperates, he and the nurse fall in love and he very much wants to marry her. At this point, the nurse's mother comes for a visit and advises him against such an action because if they were to marry and he were subsequently killed or maimed in action - the fighting is still close to the hospital - the nurse would suffer much more than if he just left her alone. Now it is up to the soldier to make a decision one way or the other.

Cast

Alla Demidova
Alla Demidova
maty Lidy
Daria Mikhailova
Daria Mikhailova
Lida - medsestra
Vera Glagoleva
Vera Glagoleva
Zhenka
Sergiej Desnitski
Voenvrach
Olga Anokhina
Olga Anokhina
Medsestra
Pyotr Fyodorov
Misha Yerofeyev
Maksim Prizov
Mishka v detstve
Nadezhda Bochkova
podruga Mishki
Pyotr Yurchenkov
Sashka
Alyaksandr Byaspaly
Raneniy
Director Igor Talankin
Writer Igor Talankin, Viktor Astafyev
Composer Alfred Schnittke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 16 December 1981
Release date
16 December 1981 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zvezdopad, Csillaghullás, Sternenregen, Sternschnuppe, Stjerneskudd, Tähdenlento, Wenn die Sternschnuppen fallen..., Звездопад, Starfall

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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