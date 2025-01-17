In a touring Shakespearean theater group, a backstage hand - the dresser, is devoted to the brilliant but tyrannical head of the company. He struggles to support the deteriorating star as the company struggles to carry on during the London blitz. The pathos of his backstage efforts rival the pathos in the story of Lear and the Fool that is being presented on-stage, as the situation comes to a crisis.
ProductionColumbia Pictures, World Film Services, Goldcrest
Also known as
The Dresser, El vestidor, L'habilleur, Az öltöztető, Ein ungleiches Paar - The Dresser, Garderober, Garderobiany, Garderobiér, Garderobierul, Il servo di scena, La sombra del actor, O Companheiro, O Fiel Camareiro, O habilleur, Påklädaren, Påklæderen, Påklederen, Pukija, Ο αμπιγιέρ, Гардеробиерът, Костюмер, ドレッサー, 化粧師
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 17 January 2025
Quotes
SirThe critics? No, I have nothing but compassion for them. How can I hate the crippled, the mentally deficient, and the dead?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.