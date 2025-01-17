Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Dresser
7.4

The Dresser

, 1983
The Dresser
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
7.4

Synopsis

In a touring Shakespearean theater group, a backstage hand - the dresser, is devoted to the brilliant but tyrannical head of the company. He struggles to support the deteriorating star as the company struggles to carry on during the London blitz. The pathos of his backstage efforts rival the pathos in the story of Lear and the Fool that is being presented on-stage, as the situation comes to a crisis.

Cast

Albert Finney
Sir
Tom Courtenay
Tom Courtenay
Norman
Zena Walker
Her Ladyship
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins
Madge
Michael Gough
Frank Carrington
Cathryn Harrison
Irene
Betty Marsden
Violet Manning
Sheila Reid
Lydia Gibson
John Sharp
Kathy Staff
Edward Fox
Oxenby
Lockwood West
Geoffrey Thornton
Director Peter Yates
Writer Ronald Harwood
Composer James Horner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1983
Online premiere 17 November 2002
World premiere 6 December 1983
Release date
7 November 1985 Hungary 18
1 August 1984 Japan G
22 March 1984 Netherlands AL
6 December 1983 USA PG
Budget 1,456,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $5,310,748
Production Columbia Pictures, World Film Services, Goldcrest
Also known as
The Dresser, El vestidor, L'habilleur, Az öltöztető, Ein ungleiches Paar - The Dresser, Garderober, Garderobiany, Garderobiér, Garderobierul, Il servo di scena, La sombra del actor, O Companheiro, O Fiel Camareiro, O habilleur, Påklädaren, Påklæderen, Påklederen, Pukija, Ο αμπιγιέρ, Гардеробиерът, Костюмер, ドレッサー, 化粧師

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 17 January 2025

Quotes

Sir The critics? No, I have nothing but compassion for them. How can I hate the crippled, the mentally deficient, and the dead?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more