The critics? No, I have nothing but compassion for them. How can I hate the crippled, the mentally deficient, and the dead?

Sir The critics? No, I have nothing but compassion for them. How can I hate the crippled, the mentally deficient, and the dead?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.