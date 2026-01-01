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Poster of Twist Again in Moskau
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Twist Again in Moskau
5.2

Twist Again in Moskau

, 1986
Twist again à Moscou
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Twist Again in Moskau
5.2

Cast

Marina Vlady
Marina Vlady
Natacha Tataïev
Bernard Blier
Alexei
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
Igor Tataïev
Christian Clavier
Christian Clavier
Iouri
Martin Lamotte
Boris Pikov
Agnès Soral
Tatiana
Anaïs Jeanneret
Katrina
Jacques François
Maréchal Bassounov
Roland Blanche
Sergueï Lentiev
Josine Comellas
Mamiska
Director Jean-Marie Poire
Writer Christian Clavier, Martin Lamotte, Jean-Marie Poire
Composer Michel Goglat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1986
Online premiere 22 October 1986
World premiere 22 October 1986
Release date
22 October 1986 France
26 November 1987 Germany 12
19 July 1991 Hungary
5 June 1987 Italy
3 November 1987 Sweden
Production Caméra One, Films A2, Gaumont International
Also known as
Twist again à Moscou, Compagni miei atto I, Moskiewski twist, Takhle to děláme v Moskvě, Twist Again in Moscow, Twist again in Moskau, Twist i Moskva, Twist Moszkvában, Zatańczyć twista w Moskwie, Твист снова в Москве

Film rating

5.2
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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