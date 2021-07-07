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Poster of The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte
7.5

The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte

, 1984
The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte
West Germany, USA / Fairy Tale, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte
7.5

Cast

Barret Oliver
Bastian
Gerald McRaney
Gerald McRaney
Bastian's Father
Noah Hathaway
Atreyu
Tami Stronach
The Childlike Empress
Chris Eastman
1st Bully
Darryl Cooksey
2nd Bully
Nicholas Gilbert
3rd Bully
Thomas Hill
Carl Conrad Coreander
Deep Roy
Deep Roy
Teeny Weeny
Tilo Prückner
Night Hob
Director Wolfgang Petersen
Writer Wolfgang Petersen, Herman Weigel, Michael Ende, Robert Easton
Composer Klaus Doldinger, Giorgio Moroder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1984
Online premiere 7 July 2021
World premiere 5 April 1984
Release date
6 April 1984 Russia 0+
26 December 1984 Australia
20 July 1984 Brazil
5 April 1984 Denmark
21 November 1984 France
5 April 1984 Germany
4 April 1985 Great Britain
18 December 1986 Hungary 6
13 December 2025 Iceland 7 year age limit
5 April 1985 Ireland G
6 December 1984 Italy
16 March 1985 Japan PG12
6 April 1984 Kazakhstan
6 December 1984 Netherlands
27 September 1985 Portugal
16 July 1988 South Korea ALL
6 December 1984 Spain
21 December 1984 Sweden
12 April 1991 Turkey
20 July 1984 USA
6 April 1984 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $27,000,000
Worldwide Gross $20,298,642
Production Constantin Film, Bavaria Studios, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR)
Also known as
The Neverending Story, La historia sin fin, Die unendliche Geschichte, Nekonečný Príbeh, Nekonečný Příběh, Бесконечная история, A História Sem Fim, Begaline istorija, Beskrajna priča, Bezgalīgais stāsts, Chuyện Dài Bất Tận, Dastan-e bipayan, Den oändliga historien, Den uendelige historie, Den uendelige historien, Ha-Sippur Sh'Eino Nigmar, Het oneindige verhaal, Hiç Bitmeyen Öykü, História Interminável, Istoria dihos telos, L'histoire sans fin, La historia interminable, La història interminable, La storia infinita, Lõputa lugu, Niekończąca się opowieść, Päättymätön tarina, Sagan Endalausa, The Never Ending Story, Végtelen történet, Ιστορία χωρίς τέλος, Бескрајна прича, Нескінченна історія, Приказка без край, नेवर-एंडिंग स्टोरी, ネバーエンディング・ストーリー, 大魔域

Film rating

7.5
Rate 48 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1025 In the Fairy Tale genre  42 In the Adventure genre  239 In the Drama genre  480 In films of West Germany  1 In films of USA  637 In films of 1984  7
Listen to the
soundtrack The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte

Quotes

G'mork If you come any closer, I will rip you to shreds.
Atreyu Who are you?
G'mork I am G'mork. And you, whoever you are, can have the honor of being my last victim.
Atreyu I will not die easily. I am a warrior!
G'mork Ha! Brave warrior, then fight the Nothing.
Atreyu But I can't! I can't get beyond the boundaries of Fantasia!
[G'mork laughs and Atreyu gets a little angry]
Atreyu What's so funny about that?
G'mork Fantasia has no boundaries.
[laughs]
Atreyu That's not true! You're lying.
G'mork Foolish boy. Don't you know anything about Fantasia? It's the world of human fantasy. Every part, every creature of it, is a piece of the dreams and hopes of mankind. Therefore, it has no boundaries.
Atreyu But why is Fantasia dying, then?
G'mork Because people have begun to lose their hopes and forget their dreams. So the Nothing grows stronger.
Atreyu What is the Nothing?
G'mork It's the emptiness that's left. It's like a despair, destroying this world. And I have been trying to help it.
Atreyu But why?
G'mork Because people who have no hopes are easy to control; and whoever has the control... has the power!
Atreyu Who are you, really?
G'mork I am the servant of the power behind the Nothing. I was sent to kill the only one who could have stopped the Nothing. I lost him in the Swamps of Sadness. His name... was Atreyu.
Atreyu [the ground shakes again and Atreyu is knocked down. He grabs a knife shaped piece of broken stone and stands up, ready to fight] If we're about to die anyway, I'd rather die fighting! Come for me, G'mork! *I* am Atreyu!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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