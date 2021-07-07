G'mork If you come any closer, I will rip you to shreds.

Atreyu Who are you?

G'mork I am G'mork. And you, whoever you are, can have the honor of being my last victim.

Atreyu I will not die easily. I am a warrior!

G'mork Ha! Brave warrior, then fight the Nothing.

Atreyu But I can't! I can't get beyond the boundaries of Fantasia!

[G'mork laughs and Atreyu gets a little angry]

Atreyu What's so funny about that?

G'mork Fantasia has no boundaries.

[laughs]

Atreyu That's not true! You're lying.

G'mork Foolish boy. Don't you know anything about Fantasia? It's the world of human fantasy. Every part, every creature of it, is a piece of the dreams and hopes of mankind. Therefore, it has no boundaries.

Atreyu But why is Fantasia dying, then?

G'mork Because people have begun to lose their hopes and forget their dreams. So the Nothing grows stronger.

Atreyu What is the Nothing?

G'mork It's the emptiness that's left. It's like a despair, destroying this world. And I have been trying to help it.

Atreyu But why?

G'mork Because people who have no hopes are easy to control; and whoever has the control... has the power!

Atreyu Who are you, really?

G'mork I am the servant of the power behind the Nothing. I was sent to kill the only one who could have stopped the Nothing. I lost him in the Swamps of Sadness. His name... was Atreyu.