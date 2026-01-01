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6.2
Kinoafisha
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The Veldt
6.2
The Veldt
, 1987
Veld
USSR / Sci-Fi / 18+
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Similar
6.2
Cast
Yuriy Belyaev
Maykl
Nelli Pshyonnaya
Linda
Gogi Gegechkori
Ernando
Tamar Skhirtladze
Kora
Henrikas Kurauskas
Polkovnik Stoun
Valentinas Masalskis
Devid Makklin
Vladas Bagdonas
Barton
Darius Palekas
Piter
Sigute Larionovaite
Vendi
Darius Cicinas
Tom
Gytis Padegimas
Cristina Andreiauskaite
Director
Nazim Tulyahodzhayev
Writer
Ray Bradbury
,
Nazim Tulyahodzhayev
Composer
Feliks Yanov-Yanovsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
1 January 1987
Release date
1 January 1987
USSR
Production
Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Veld, A Selva, Вельд, Weald
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
14
votes
6.2
IMDb
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