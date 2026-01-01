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Poster of The Veldt
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Veldt
6.2

The Veldt

, 1987
Veld
USSR / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Veldt
6.2

Cast

Yuriy Belyaev
Yuriy Belyaev
Maykl
Nelli Pshyonnaya
Linda
Gogi Gegechkori
Ernando
Tamar Skhirtladze
Kora
Henrikas Kurauskas
Polkovnik Stoun
Valentinas Masalskis
Devid Makklin
Vladas Bagdonas
Barton
Darius Palekas
Piter
Sigute Larionovaite
Vendi
Darius Cicinas
Tom
Gytis Padegimas
Cristina Andreiauskaite
Director Nazim Tulyahodzhayev
Writer Ray Bradbury, Nazim Tulyahodzhayev
Composer Feliks Yanov-Yanovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 January 1987
Release date
1 January 1987 USSR
Production Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Veld, A Selva, Вельд, Weald

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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