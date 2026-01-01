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Poster of Kanikuly v Prostokvashino
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Kanikuly v Prostokvashino
8.4

Kanikuly v Prostokvashino

, 1980
Kanikuly v Prostokvashino
USSR / Animation, Children's / 18+
Poster of Kanikuly v Prostokvashino
8.4

Cast

Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Matroskin the Cat
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Sharik the Dog
German Kachin
Father
Valentina Talyzina
Valentina Talyzina
Mother
Maria Vinogradova
Uncle Fyodor
Boris Novikov
Pechkin the Postman
Zinaida Naryshkina
Hvatayka the Jackdaw
Zinaida Naryshkina
Hvatayka the Jackdaw
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
The Beaver
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
The Beaver
Director Vladimir Popov
Writer Eduard Uspenskiy
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 6 June 1980
Release date
6 June 1980 Russia 6+
10 October 1980 USA
6 June 1980 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kanikuly v Prostokvashino, Atostogos Rūgpienių kaime, Vacation in Prostokvashino, Каникулы в Простоквашино, School Holidays in Prostokvashino, Semester i Prostokvasien, Wakacje w Prostokwaszynie, Канікули в Простоквашино, 02. Каникулы в Простоквашино

Cartoon rating

8.4
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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