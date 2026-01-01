ProductionBavaria Film, Twin Bros. Productions, Radiant Film GmbH
Also known as
Das Boot, The Boat, Ponorka, Das Boot - The Director's Cut, Podmornica, El barco, El submarino, Ubåten, Подводная лодка, Подморница, A Odisseia do Submarino 96, A tengeralattjáró, Alghareb, Anija, Das Boot - Director's Cut, Das Boot - Υποβρύχιο U-96: Επιστροφή στην κόλαση, De andere kant van de oorlog, El submarí, El submarino (Das Boot), Keshti, Le bateau, Mukaddes Vazife, O Barco: Inferno no Mar, Okręt, Povandeninis laivas, Sualtı qayıq, Submarinul, Sukellusvene U-96, Sukellusvene U-96 - Director's Cut, Suvosti kemasi, Trận Chiến Tàu Ngầm, U-96 el submarino infernal, U-96: El submarino infernal, U-båden, U-båt 96, U-Boat 96 (The Boat), U-Boot 96, U-Bot: Denizaltı, U-Bôto, U・ボート, Zemūdene, Підводний човен, Подводница U-96, Сүңгуір қайық, 从海底出击, 從海底出擊, Das Boot: The Original Uncut Version, Подводницата U-96, ดาส โบท, อู 96 นรกใต้สมุทร, 특전유보트, Das Boot - A tengeralattjáró, Das Boot - Director’s Cut, To ypovryhio, Ypovryhio U-96: Epistrofi stin kolasi, Пiдводний човен, Υποβρύχιο U-96: Επιστροφή στην κόλαση, 특전 유보트, 특전U보트
CaptainIt's been 15 hours. He'll never do it. I'm sorry.
Lt. WernerThey made us all train for this day. "To be fearless and proud and alone. To need no one, just sacrifice. All for the Fatherland." Oh God, all just empty words. It's not the way they said it was, is it? I just want someone to be with. The only thing I feel is afraid.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.