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Poster of Das Boot
8.3
Das Boot - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Das Boot
8.3

Das Boot

, 1981
Das Boot
Germany / Drama, War / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Das Boot
8.3
Das Boot - Trailer
Das Boot  Trailer

Synopsis

The claustrophobic world of a WWII German U-boat; boredom, filth, and sheer terror.

Cast

Jurgen Prochnow
Jurgen Prochnow
Capt.-Lt. Henrich Lehmann-Willenbrock - Der Alte
Klaus Wennemann
Klaus Wennemann
Chief Engineer Fritz Grade - Der Leitende-Der LI
Hubertus Bengsch
Hubertus Bengsch
1st Lieutenant - Number One-1WO
Martin Semmelrogge
Martin Semmelrogge
2nd Lieutenant - 2WO
Bernd Tauber
Bernd Tauber
Kriechbaum - Chief Quartermaster-Navigator
Erwin Leder
Erwin Leder
Johann
Herbert Grönemeyer
Herbert Grönemeyer
Lt. Werner - Correspondent
Martin May
Ullman
Heinz Hönig
Hinrich
Uwe Ochsenknecht
Uwe Ochsenknecht
Chief Bosun
Director Wolfgang Petersen
Writer Wolfgang Petersen, Lothar G. Buchheim
Composer Klaus Doldinger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 15 December 1981
Release date
13 May 1982 Argentina
22 January 1998 Australia
18 February 1982 Belgium
16 July 1982 Brazil
10 February 1982 Canada
4 November 1982 Colombia
13 May 1993 Czechia
26 March 1982 Denmark
2 April 1982 Finland
17 February 1982 France
11 December 1997 Germany
23 January 1998 Great Britain
15 December 1981 Greece
4 June 1982 Hong Kong
7 June 1990 Hungary
23 January 1998 Ireland 15
18 March 1982 Italy
17 April 1999 Japan
31 March 1982 Netherlands
26 December 1981 Norway
28 April 1983 Peru
6 May 1983 Philippines
31 December 1990 Poland
14 October 1982 Portugal
15 May 1982 South Korea
31 July 1997 Spain
26 February 1982 Sweden
1 March 1983 Turkey
4 April 1997 USA
MPAA R
Budget 32,000,000 DEM
Worldwide Gross $11,489,279
Production Bavaria Film, Twin Bros. Productions, Radiant Film GmbH
Also known as
Das Boot, The Boat, Ponorka, Das Boot - The Director's Cut, Podmornica, El barco, El submarino, Ubåten, Подводная лодка, Подморница, A Odisseia do Submarino 96, A tengeralattjáró, Alghareb, Anija, Das Boot - Director's Cut, Das Boot - Υποβρύχιο U-96: Επιστροφή στην κόλαση, De andere kant van de oorlog, El submarí, El submarino (Das Boot), Keshti, Le bateau, Mukaddes Vazife, O Barco: Inferno no Mar, Okręt, Povandeninis laivas, Sualtı qayıq, Submarinul, Sukellusvene U-96, Sukellusvene U-96 - Director's Cut, Suvosti kemasi, Trận Chiến Tàu Ngầm, U-96 el submarino infernal, U-96: El submarino infernal, U-båden, U-båt 96, U-Boat 96 (The Boat), U-Boot 96, U-Bot: Denizaltı, U-Bôto, U・ボート, Zemūdene, Підводний човен, Подводница U-96, Сүңгуір қайық, 从海底出击, 從海底出擊, Das Boot: The Original Uncut Version, Подводницата U-96, ดาส โบท, อู 96 นรกใต้สมุทร, 특전유보트, Das Boot - A tengeralattjáró, Das Boot - Director’s Cut, To ypovryhio, Ypovryhio U-96: Epistrofi stin kolasi, Пiдводний човен, Υποβρύχιο U-96: Επιστροφή στην κόλαση, 특전 유보트, 특전U보트

Film rating

8.3
Rate 14 votes
8.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Das Boot - Trailer
Das Boot Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Das Boot

Quotes

Lt. Werner Captain?
Captain I'm sorry.
Lt. Werner You think it's hopeless now?
Captain It's been 15 hours. He'll never do it. I'm sorry.
Lt. Werner They made us all train for this day. "To be fearless and proud and alone. To need no one, just sacrifice. All for the Fatherland." Oh God, all just empty words. It's not the way they said it was, is it? I just want someone to be with. The only thing I feel is afraid.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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