Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
31 January 1986
Release date
|31 January 1986
|Russia
|
|18+
|27 May 1986
|France
|
|TP
|24 April 1986
|Germany
|
|
|31 January 1986
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|30 May 1986
|Spain
|
|
|31 January 1986
|USA
|
|
|31 January 1986
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$15,448,384
Production
Blueline Productions, The Guber-Peters Company, United Artists
Also known as
Youngblood, Bodycheck, Nacido para ganar, Veia de Campeão, Friss vér, Genç kan, Neo aima, Orgismeno aima, Spalle larghe, Youngblood -Lätkä veressä, Youngblood (Forja de campeón), Οργισμένο αίμα, Буйна кръв, Молода кров, Молодая кровь, 栄光のエンブレム, Янгблъд