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Poster of Youngblood
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Youngblood
6.2

Youngblood

, 1986
Youngblood
USA / Romantic, Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of Youngblood
6.2

Cast

Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe
Dean Youngblood
Cynthia Gibb
Jessie Chadwick
Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Derek Sutton
Ed Lauter
Murray Chadwick
Jim Youngs
Kelly Youngblood
Eric Nesterenko
Blane Youngblood
George Finn
Racki
Fionnula Flanagan
Fionnula Flanagan
Miss McGill
Ken James
Frazier
Peter Faussett
Huey Hewitt
Director Peter Markle
Writer Peter Markle, John Whitman
Composer William Orbit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 31 January 1986
Release date
31 January 1986 Russia 18+
27 May 1986 France TP
24 April 1986 Germany
31 January 1986 Kazakhstan
30 May 1986 Spain
31 January 1986 USA
31 January 1986 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $15,448,384
Production Blueline Productions, The Guber-Peters Company, United Artists
Also known as
Youngblood, Bodycheck, Nacido para ganar, Veia de Campeão, Friss vér, Genç kan, Neo aima, Orgismeno aima, Spalle larghe, Youngblood -Lätkä veressä, Youngblood (Forja de campeón), Οργισμένο αίμα, Буйна кръв, Молода кров, Молодая кровь, 栄光のエンブレム, Янгблъд

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb

Quotes

Derek Sutton To the game and getting out of this hick town! Thank God there is a sport for middle-sized white boys.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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