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Poster of Volshebnaya serna
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Volshebnaya serna
6.8

Volshebnaya serna

, 1980
Volshebnaya serna
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Volshebnaya serna
6.8
Director Svetlana Muratkhodzhayeva
Writer Anatoli Kabulov
Composer Vladimir Milov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 17 minutes
Production year 1980
Production Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Volshebnaya serna, Волшебная серна

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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