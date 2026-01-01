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Площадки
6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Volshebnaya serna
6.8
Volshebnaya serna
, 1980
Volshebnaya serna
USSR / Children's / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Director
Svetlana Muratkhodzhayeva
Writer
Anatoli Kabulov
Composer
Vladimir Milov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
17 minutes
Production year
1980
Production
Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Volshebnaya serna, Волшебная серна
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
15
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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