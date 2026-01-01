[first lines]
Lord Lucius Vyne
There's not much time, Milord. The boat back to France will be waiting in the next cove.
King Charles II
Lord Lucius, I am glad you persuaded me to risk coming out of exile in France to see for myself. I know now that the people are for me. They're sick of Cromwell and his Commonwealth! They want their Charles II. But you have made powerful enemies. When I am back on the throne, if you should need me, send me this.
[hands Lord Lucius his ring]
Lord Lucius Vyne
I am honored, sire, but I fear you will have enough enemies of your own.
[hearing the sound of hoofbeats in the distance]
Lord Lucius Vyne
And now, if you please, I shall be king for a day.
[Lord Lucius swaps hats with Charles]