Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Lady and the Highwayman
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Lady and the Highwayman
6.5

The Lady and the Highwayman

, 1989
The Lady and the Highwayman
Great Britain / Adventure, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Lady and the Highwayman
6.5

Synopsis

Swashbuckling tale of romance, betrayal, jealousy, banditry, murder and court intrigue set in the 1660s, during the Restoration to the English throne of King Charles II.

Cast

Emma Samms
Barbara Castlemaine
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
Lord Lucius Vyne
Oliver Reed
Sir Phillip Gage
Claire Bloom
Lady Emma Darlington
Christopher Cazenove
Rudolph Vyne
Lysette Anthony
Lady Panthea Vyne
Michael York
King Charles II
John Mills
Sir Lawrence Dobson
Ian Bannen
Christian Drysdale
Robert Morley
Robert Morley
Lord Chancellor
Director John Hough
Writer Barbara Cartland, Terence Feely
Composer Laurie Johnson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 3 December 1988
Release date
22 January 1989 Russia 12+
3 December 1988 Finland S
10 September 1990 Japan G
22 January 1989 Kazakhstan
22 January 1989 Ukraine
Production Gainsborough Pictures, RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana, The Grade Company
Also known as
The Lady and the Highwayman, La dama y el viajero, Silver Blade, Amor en el bosque, Barbara Cartland's Gefährdete Liebe - Das Geheimnis um Silver Blade, Dáma a lupič, Dáma a zbojník, Dama i rozbójnik, Dangerous Love, Domnita si Haiducul, Gefährdete Liebe, La bella e il bandito, Lady és az útonálló, Le cavalier masqué, Maantierosvo, Maantierosvon rakkaus, Silver Blade - Die Lady und der Highway-Man, Дамата и разбойникът, Леди и разбойник, A Dama e O Assaltante

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Lord Lucius Vyne There's not much time, Milord. The boat back to France will be waiting in the next cove.
King Charles II Lord Lucius, I am glad you persuaded me to risk coming out of exile in France to see for myself. I know now that the people are for me. They're sick of Cromwell and his Commonwealth! They want their Charles II. But you have made powerful enemies. When I am back on the throne, if you should need me, send me this.
[hands Lord Lucius his ring]
Lord Lucius Vyne I am honored, sire, but I fear you will have enough enemies of your own.
[hearing the sound of hoofbeats in the distance]
Lord Lucius Vyne And now, if you please, I shall be king for a day.
[Lord Lucius swaps hats with Charles]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Lady and the Highwayman

The Portrait of a Lady
The Portrait of a Lady Romantic, Drama
1996, Great Britain / USA
6.0
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1995, Great Britain
6.0
A Room with a View
A Room with a View Romantic, Drama
1985, Great Britain
7.0
The Remains of the Day
The Remains of the Day Drama, Romantic
1993, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Sense and Sensibility
Sense and Sensibility Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1995, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Maurice
Maurice Drama, Romantic
1987, Great Britain
7.0
Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist Drama
1982, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Islands in the Stream
Islands in the Stream Drama
1977, USA
6.0
Brainwashed
Brainwashed Drama
1960, West Germany
6.0
Romeo and Juliet
Romeo and Juliet Romantic, Drama
1968, Great Britain / Italy
7.0
Logan's Run
Logan's Run Romantic, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1976, USA
6.0
Husbands and Wives
Husbands and Wives Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1992, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more