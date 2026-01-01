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Poster of Used Cars
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Used Cars
6.8

Used Cars

, 1980
Used Cars
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Used Cars
6.8

Cast

Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell
Rudy Russo
Jack Warden
Jack Warden
Luke Fuchs
Gerrit Graham
Jeff
Deborah Harmon
Barbara Fuchs
Joe Flaherty
Sam Slaton
Frank McRae
Jim the Mechanic
David Lander
Freddie Paris
Michael McKean
Michael McKean
Eddie Winslow
Michael Talbott
Mickey
Harry Northup
Carmine
Director Robert Zemeckis
Writer Bob Gale, Robert Zemeckis
Composer Patrick Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 11 July 1980
Release date
11 July 1980 Russia 16+
14 November 1980 Denmark
31 October 1980 Germany
30 November 1980 Greece
29 August 1986 Italy
1 November 1980 Japan
11 July 1980 Kazakhstan
1 January 1981 Spain
30 November 1980 Sweden
11 July 1980 USA
11 July 1980 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $11,715,321
Production Columbia Pictures, A-Team, Amblin Entertainment
Also known as
Used Cars, Autos usados, Carros usados, Mit einem Bein im Kittchen, Ojetá auta, Подержанные автомобили, Auto-Huijarit, Bilkrigen, Bilskojarna, Brugte biler, Brukte biler og sleipe selgere, Cotxes de segona mà, Frenos rotos, coches locos, Garantie tot de hoek..., Kullanılmış Arabalar, La fantastica sfida, La Grande Magouille, La Grosse Magouille, Masini uzate, Mit einem Kitt im Beinchen, Ojazdené autá, Pavažinetos mašinos, Ta saravalakia, Tragacsparádé, Travões Avariados, Carros Estampados, Używane samochody, Τα σαραβαλάκια, Коли на старо, Старі машини, यूज़्ड कार्स, ユーズド・カー, 爾虞我詐, Autohuijarit, С единия крак в пандиза

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[President Carter on television]
President Carter -high inflation. What is the solution?
[Television cuts to the commercial for Luke's yard taking place in Roy's yard]
Jeff You want the solution to inflation? Hi, friends. Marshall Lucky here for New Deal Used Cars, where we're lowering inflation not only by fighting high prices, not only by murdering high prices, but by blowing the living shit out of high prices. Yes sir. Here's an example. It's a 1972 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, for sixty-two ninety-nine. That price is too high.
[shoots the car]
Jeff Yes sir. Here's another one. It's a Lincoln Continental, Mark IV, 1973. It's loaded. It's got air conditioning. It's got a stereo. It's got white-wall radial tires. It's got power steering, power brakes, power seats, power windows. And a price that is just too high.
[shoots the car]
Jeff Yes sir.
[Jim appears on the car behind him in costume]
Jim the Mechanic YAAAAAAHHHH.
Freddie Paris [on microphone] Look out, Marshall Lucky. It's High Prices.
Jeff Take this, you dirty ol' High Prices.
[shoots Jim, who puts on a very convincing act]
Jim the Mechanic AHHHH. Ya got me Marshall. Ahhhhh...
Jeff [shocked] Jesus Christ.
[winks at the screen]
Jeff Yes sir, that's New Deal Used Cars... Now wait just a Goddamn minute. What the hell is this? Is this a 1974 Mercedes 450SL for *twenty-four thousand dollars*? That's too fucking high.
[blows up the car with dynamite. Roy watches at home]
Roy L. Fuchs You son of a bitch.
Jeff [laughs] Yes sir. We blew the shit out of that over-priced motherfucker just the way we blow the shit out of *all* high prices, down here at New Deal Used Cars. So y'all come on down. Did you hear what I said? New Deal Used Cars. So y'all come on down. Did you hear what I said?
[Television cuts back to the President]
President Carter I have heard you, with unmistakable clarity...
Roy L. Fuchs You son of a bitch.
[kicks the televison and electrocutes himself]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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