[President Carter on television]

President Carter -high inflation. What is the solution?

[Television cuts to the commercial for Luke's yard taking place in Roy's yard]

Jeff You want the solution to inflation? Hi, friends. Marshall Lucky here for New Deal Used Cars, where we're lowering inflation not only by fighting high prices, not only by murdering high prices, but by blowing the living shit out of high prices. Yes sir. Here's an example. It's a 1972 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, for sixty-two ninety-nine. That price is too high.

[shoots the car]

Jeff Yes sir. Here's another one. It's a Lincoln Continental, Mark IV, 1973. It's loaded. It's got air conditioning. It's got a stereo. It's got white-wall radial tires. It's got power steering, power brakes, power seats, power windows. And a price that is just too high.

[shoots the car]

Jeff Yes sir.

[Jim appears on the car behind him in costume]

Jim the Mechanic YAAAAAAHHHH.

Freddie Paris [on microphone] Look out, Marshall Lucky. It's High Prices.

Jeff Take this, you dirty ol' High Prices.

[shoots Jim, who puts on a very convincing act]

Jim the Mechanic AHHHH. Ya got me Marshall. Ahhhhh...

Jeff [shocked] Jesus Christ.

[winks at the screen]

Jeff Yes sir, that's New Deal Used Cars... Now wait just a Goddamn minute. What the hell is this? Is this a 1974 Mercedes 450SL for *twenty-four thousand dollars*? That's too fucking high.

[blows up the car with dynamite. Roy watches at home]

Roy L. Fuchs You son of a bitch.

Jeff [laughs] Yes sir. We blew the shit out of that over-priced motherfucker just the way we blow the shit out of *all* high prices, down here at New Deal Used Cars. So y'all come on down. Did you hear what I said? New Deal Used Cars. So y'all come on down. Did you hear what I said?

[Television cuts back to the President]

President Carter I have heard you, with unmistakable clarity...

Roy L. Fuchs You son of a bitch.