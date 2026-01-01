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Poster of Jacknife
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Jacknife
6.6

Jacknife

, 1989
Jacknife
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Jacknife
6.6

Cast

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Megs
Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Martha
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Dave
Charles S. Dutton
Charles S. Dutton
Jake
Elizabeth Franz
Sloane Shelton
Shirley
Ivar Brogger
Depot Mechanic
Michael Arkin
Dispatcher
Tom Isbell
Bobby Buckman
Kirk Taylor
Helicopter Gunner
Jordan Lund
Tiny
Director David Jones
Writer Stephen Metcalfe
Composer Bruce Broughton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 10 March 1989
Release date
10 March 1989 Russia 16+
5 October 1989 Germany
10 March 1989 Kazakhstan
10 March 1989 USA
10 March 1989 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,049,769
Production Kings Road Entertainment, Sandollar-Schaffel Productions, Cineplex Odeon Films
Also known as
Jacknife, 越戰傷痕, Bicska, Britva, Cicatrices de guerra, Dýka, Jack Dýka, Jacknife - Vom Leben betrogen, Szalony Megs, Takaisin helvetistä, Сенки от миналото, Стилет, ジャックナイフ, Τζακνάιφ

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Dave There was a guy, Bobby. There was another guy, Megs... and the three of us were friends. I loved those two guys like they were my brothers. Bobby was the smart one. Megs was the crazy one. And... me... I was the scared one. Bobby talked to you... he'd talk to you... sports, books, girls. Bobby said that certain girls, they glowed. And when, when they touched you... you weren't scared or tired. When they just stood next to you, you weren't confused. Bobby said someday we'd all find girls like that and then finally things would make sense... just because you were with them. Bobby said that would happen to us all. Because we, uh, because we - all of us - we deserved it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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