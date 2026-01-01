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Poster of The Lifeguard
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Lifeguard
7.2

The Lifeguard

, 1980
Spasatel
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Lifeguard
7.2

Cast

Tatyana Drubich
Tatyana Drubich
Asya Vedeneyeva
Vasiliy Mishchenko
Vasiliy Mishchenko
Vilya
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Larikov
Olga Belyavskaya
Olga Belyavskaya
Olya
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Varaksin
Vyacheslav Kononenko
Ganin
Sergey Khlebnikov
Badeykin
Vasili Lyovushkin
Pasha
Galina Petrova
Galina Petrova
Lika
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Klara
Director Sergey Solovyov
Writer Sergey Solovyov
Composer Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 27 October 1980
Release date
27 October 1980 Russia 12+
27 October 1980 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Spasatel, Спасатель, A megmentő, Der Retter, Le Sauveur, Ratownik, The Lifeguard, The Rescuer

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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