Pee-wee [shouts impatiently] All I wanted was a measly sandwich! I very nicely explained that I was starving. I'm starving! PLEASE!

Mr. Ryan [defeatedly] Sorry, ladies. I guess you'll just have to wait. You remember, no one is as important in this community as Pee-wee Herman. All you other shoppers will just have to play second fiddle to Pee-wee. I guess that's just the way things are around here. My whole purpose in life is to serve Pee-wee Herman. And everything else comes second!

[finishes Pee-wee's sandwich]

Mr. Ryan There's your sandwich. Is there anything else I can do for you, Pee-wee?

Pee-wee Well, I would like a pickle if it's not too much trouble.

Mr. Ryan No! No trouble at all, Pee-wee. Sorry, Otis. Sorry, Deke.

[opens a barrel, knocking over Otis and Deke's chess board; extracts a pickle and hands it to Pee-wee]

Mr. Ryan Game's over. Pee-wee Herman wants a pickle. Here. Here's your darned pickle. Are you happy now?