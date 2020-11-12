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Poster of Big Top Pee-wee
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Big Top Pee-wee
5.1

Big Top Pee-wee

, 1988
Big Top Pee Wee
USA / Comedy, Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of Big Top Pee-wee
5.1

Synopsis

Pee-wee Herman is now a small-town farmer with a fiancée, but when a traveling circus comes to town, he finds himself falling for the trapeze artist.

Cast

Paul Reubens
Pee-wee Herman
Penelope Ann Miller
Penelope Ann Miller
Winnie
Kris Kristofferson
Kris Kristofferson
Mace Montana
Valeria Golino
Valeria Golino
Gina Piccolapupula
Wayne White
Vance the Pig
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Susan Tyrrell
Midge Montana
Albert Henderson
Mr. Ryan
Jack Murdock
Otis
David Byrd
Deke
Mary Jackson
Mrs. Dill
Director Randal Kleiser
Writer Paul Reubens, George McGrath
Composer Danny Elfman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1988
Online premiere 24 August 2000
World premiere 22 July 1988
Release date
22 July 1988 Russia 6+
13 October 1988 Brazil L
22 July 1988 Great Britain U
22 July 1988 Kazakhstan
22 July 1988 USA
22 July 1988 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $15,122,324
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Big Top Pee-wee, El circo de Pee-wee, Big Top Pee Wee, Big Top Pee-wee - La mia vita picchiatella, El gran Pee-Wee, Manege frei für Pee Wee, Pee Wee nagy kalandjai, Pee-wee au cirque, Pee-wee Herman w cyrku, Pee-Wee: Meu Filme Circense, Wielki Pee-wee, Весельчак Пи-Ви, Коротышка - большая шишка, ピーウィー・ハーマンの空飛ぶサーカス

Film rating

5.1
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Pee-wee [shouts impatiently] All I wanted was a measly sandwich! I very nicely explained that I was starving. I'm starving! PLEASE!
Mr. Ryan [defeatedly] Sorry, ladies. I guess you'll just have to wait. You remember, no one is as important in this community as Pee-wee Herman. All you other shoppers will just have to play second fiddle to Pee-wee. I guess that's just the way things are around here. My whole purpose in life is to serve Pee-wee Herman. And everything else comes second!
[finishes Pee-wee's sandwich]
Mr. Ryan There's your sandwich. Is there anything else I can do for you, Pee-wee?
Pee-wee Well, I would like a pickle if it's not too much trouble.
Mr. Ryan No! No trouble at all, Pee-wee. Sorry, Otis. Sorry, Deke.
[opens a barrel, knocking over Otis and Deke's chess board; extracts a pickle and hands it to Pee-wee]
Mr. Ryan Game's over. Pee-wee Herman wants a pickle. Here. Here's your darned pickle. Are you happy now?
Pee-wee Mmm-hmm.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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