Poster of Rocket Gibraltar
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha Films Rocket Gibraltar

Rocket Gibraltar

Rocket Gibraltar 18+
Synopsis

An old patriarch unites for his birthday all members of his family. But the group of people is full of personal and social problems.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 2 September 1988
Release date
2 September 1988 Russia 6+
2 September 1988 Kazakhstan
2 September 1988 USA
2 September 1988 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $187,349
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Rocket Gibraltar, ジブラルタル号の出帆（たびだち）, Den siste vikingen, El cohete de Gibraltar, Foguete Gibraltar, Gibraltaro raketa, Il sogno del mare - Rocket Gibraltar, Le patriarche, O Rochedo de Gibraltar, Pogrzeb wikinga, Rocket Gibraltár, a viking bárka, Viimeinen toive, Ракета Гібралтар, Ракета на Гибралтар
Director
Daniel Petrie
Cast
Burt Lancaster
Suzy Amis Cameron
Patricia Clarkson
Frances Conroy
John Glover
Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Quotes
Levi Rockwell Their whole life was the sea, the sea and their boats. So in celebrating their deaths--yes, you can say celebrating--they used both. The families of the great Viking would put the body of their loved one on a ship, cover it with straw, and then, as the sun was setting, cast it away into the water. They would light huge bonfires on the beach, and then the Vikings would light the tips of their arrows in the bonfire and shoot them at the ship. Ah, it must have been so beautiful, fire on the water. Legend has it that if the color of the setting sun and the color of the burning ship were the same then that Viking had lead a good life, and in the afterlife he would go to Viking heaven. All night long the Viking men, women, and children watched the ship with the body as it burned in the water. By dawn all that was left were ashes, complete obliteration, carried by the currents to the four corners of the earth, fresh and beautiful, and vanished completely, like a dream.
