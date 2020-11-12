The Blood of Heroes

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Blood of Heroes

Lord Vile, I've broken Juggers in half, smashed their bones, left the ground behind me wet with brains. There's nothing I wouldn't do to win. But I never hurt anyone for any reason other than sticking a dog's skull on a stake.

Gonzo Lord Vile, I've broken Juggers in half, smashed their bones, left the ground behind me wet with brains. There's nothing I wouldn't do to win. But I never hurt anyone for any reason other than sticking a dog's skull on a stake.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.