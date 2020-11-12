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Poster of The Blood of Heroes
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Blood of Heroes
6.9

The Blood of Heroes

, 1989
The Blood of Heroes
USA, Australia / Sport, Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Poster of The Blood of Heroes
6.9

Cast

Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
Sallow
Delroy Lindo
Delroy Lindo
Mbulu
Anna Katarina
Big Cimber
Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio
Young Gar
Gandhi MacIntyre
Gandhi
Joan Chen
Joan Chen
Kidda
Justin Monjo
Dog Boy
Aaron Martin
Samchin Boy
Casey Huang
Kidda's Father
Quang Dinh
Samchin Head Elder
Director David Webb Peoples
Writer David Webb Peoples
Composer Todd Boekelheide
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Australia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 13 September 1989
Release date
13 September 1989 Russia 16+
19 October 1989 Australia
4 January 1990 Germany
13 September 1989 Kazakhstan
23 February 1990 USA
13 September 1989 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 10,000,000 AUD
Worldwide Gross $882,290
Production Kings Road Entertainment, Handistom Investment, Kamisha Corporation
Also known as
The Salute of the Jugger, Salute of the Jugger, The Blood of Heroes, Gladiadores do Século 23, Sangre de héroes, A hősök vére, Čast silnika, Die Jugger - Kampf der Besten, Die Jugger: Kampf der Besten, Dödsmatchen, El saludo del gladiador, Giochi di morte, Juggers - Os Gladiadores do Futuro, Kahraman Kan, Kampf der Besten, Krew bohaterów, Kuolemanottelu, Le sang des héros, Pokłon dla zawodnika, Sallows helte, Sallows helter, Sangarite veri, Soma me soma, Taeyangui Jeonsadeul, Σώμα με σώμα, Кръвта на героите, Приветствие джаггера, サルート・オブ・ザ・ジャガー, Рыцари будущего, Os Gladiadores do Futuro, Безжалостный, Кровь героев, Салют Джаггера

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack The Blood of Heroes

Quotes

Gonzo Lord Vile, I've broken Juggers in half, smashed their bones, left the ground behind me wet with brains. There's nothing I wouldn't do to win. But I never hurt anyone for any reason other than sticking a dog's skull on a stake.
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