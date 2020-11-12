The Salute of the Jugger, Salute of the Jugger, The Blood of Heroes, Gladiadores do Século 23, Sangre de héroes, A hősök vére, Čast silnika, Die Jugger - Kampf der Besten, Die Jugger: Kampf der Besten, Dödsmatchen, El saludo del gladiador, Giochi di morte, Juggers - Os Gladiadores do Futuro, Kahraman Kan, Kampf der Besten, Krew bohaterów, Kuolemanottelu, Le sang des héros, Pokłon dla zawodnika, Sallows helte, Sallows helter, Sangarite veri, Soma me soma, Taeyangui Jeonsadeul, Σώμα με σώμα, Кръвта на героите, Приветствие джаггера, サルート・オブ・ザ・ジャガー, Рыцари будущего, Os Gladiadores do Futuro, Безжалостный, Кровь героев, Салют Джаггера
GonzoLord Vile, I've broken Juggers in half, smashed their bones, left the ground behind me wet with brains. There's nothing I wouldn't do to win. But I never hurt anyone for any reason other than sticking a dog's skull on a stake.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.