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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Syn kamnya i velikan
5.9
Syn kamnya i velikan
, 1986
Syn kamnya i velikan
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Georgiy Millyar
Son of Stone
Konstantin Zakharov
Giant Inysh
Director
Roman Davydov
Writer
Saladin Zhiletezhev
Composer
Vladimir Krivtsov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1986
Also known as
Syn kamnya i velikan, The Son of Stone and the Giant, Сын камня и великан
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Cartoon rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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