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Poster of Syn kamnya i velikan
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Syn kamnya i velikan
5.9

Syn kamnya i velikan

, 1986
Syn kamnya i velikan
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Syn kamnya i velikan
5.9

Cast

Georgiy Millyar
Georgiy Millyar
Son of Stone
Konstantin Zakharov
Giant Inysh
Director Roman Davydov
Writer Saladin Zhiletezhev
Composer Vladimir Krivtsov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1986
Also known as
Syn kamnya i velikan, The Son of Stone and the Giant, Сын камня и великан

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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