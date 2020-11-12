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Poster of Et la lumière fut
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Et la lumière fut
7.3

Et la lumière fut

, 1989
Et la lumière fut
France, West Germany, Italy / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Et la lumière fut
7.3

Cast

Sigalon Sagna
Badinia
Saly Badji
Okonoro
Binta Cissé
Mzezve
Marie-Christine Dieme
Lazra
Fatou Seydi
Kotoko
Alpha Sane
Yere
Abdou Sane
Bouloude
Souleimane Sagna
Soutoura
Marie-Solange Badiane
Djou
Moussa Sagna
Lade
Director Otar Iosseliani
Writer Otar Iosseliani
Composer Nicholas Zourabichvili
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / West Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 20 November 1989
Release date
20 November 1989 France
Production Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Ministère de la Culture et de la Communication, Les Films du Triangle
Also known as
Et la lumière fut, And Then There Was Light, Da iko sinatle, E a Luz se Fez, E Fez-se Luz, En er was licht..., És lőn fény..., I stała się światłość, Och det varde ljus, Un incendio visto da lontano, Und es ward Licht, Κι εγένετο φως, И стал свет, そして光ありき, 于是有了光

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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