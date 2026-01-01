Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Lebedi Nepryadvy
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Lebedi Nepryadvy
7.7

Lebedi Nepryadvy

, 1980
Lebedi Nepryadvy
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Lebedi Nepryadvy
7.7

Cast

Nikolay Sergeev
Nikolay Sergeev
Sergius of Radonezh
Stepan Bubnov
Dmitry Bobrok, Prince of Volynia
Vladimir Kenigson
Mamay
Mikhail Kislyarov
Peresvet
Vladimir Burlakov
Vladimir Burlakov
Smith
Lev Shabarin
prince Vladimir
Konstantin Zakharov
Dmitry Donskoy
Director Roman Davydov
Writer Arkadiy Snesarev
Composer Vladimir Krivtsov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 24 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 1 January 1980
Release date
1 January 1980 Russia 12+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Lebedi Nepryadvy, The Swans of Nepryadva, Лебеди Непрядвы, Lebedi.neprjadvy

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Lebedi Nepryadvy

Scarlet Flower
Scarlet Flower Animation, Fantasy
1952, USSR
7.0
Skaz o Evpatii Kolovrate
Skaz o Evpatii Kolovrate Animation
1985, USSR
6.0
V mire basen
V mire basen Animation
1973, USSR
5.0
Gunan-bator
Gunan-bator Animation
1965, USSR
6.0
Syn kamnya i velikan
Syn kamnya i velikan Animation
1986, USSR
5.0
Okhotnik i ego syn
Okhotnik i ego syn Animation
1983, USSR
5.0
Pilyulya
Pilyulya Animation
1983, USSR
5.0
Kto menya tolknul?
Kto menya tolknul? Animation
1973, USSR
0.0
Kozlyonok
Kozlyonok Animation
1961, USSR
6.0
Ratibor’s Childhood
Ratibor’s Childhood Short, Animation
1973, USSR
7.0
Prishelets v kapuste
Prishelets v kapuste Animation
1989, USSR
6.0
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo Animation
1978, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more