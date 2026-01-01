Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Lebedi Nepryadvy
7.7
Lebedi Nepryadvy
, 1980
Lebedi Nepryadvy
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.7
Cast
Nikolay Sergeev
Sergius of Radonezh
Stepan Bubnov
Dmitry Bobrok, Prince of Volynia
Vladimir Kenigson
Mamay
Mikhail Kislyarov
Peresvet
Vladimir Burlakov
Smith
Lev Shabarin
prince Vladimir
Konstantin Zakharov
Dmitry Donskoy
Director
Roman Davydov
Writer
Arkadiy Snesarev
Composer
Vladimir Krivtsov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
24 minutes
Production year
1980
World premiere
1 January 1980
Release date
1 January 1980
Russia
12+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Lebedi Nepryadvy, The Swans of Nepryadva, Лебеди Непрядвы, Lebedi.neprjadvy
More
Cartoon rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Lebedi Nepryadvy
Scarlet Flower
Animation, Fantasy
1952, USSR
7.0
Skaz o Evpatii Kolovrate
Animation
1985, USSR
6.0
V mire basen
Animation
1973, USSR
5.0
Gunan-bator
Animation
1965, USSR
6.0
Syn kamnya i velikan
Animation
1986, USSR
5.0
Okhotnik i ego syn
Animation
1983, USSR
5.0
Pilyulya
Animation
1983, USSR
5.0
Kto menya tolknul?
Animation
1973, USSR
0.0
Kozlyonok
Animation
1961, USSR
6.0
Ratibor’s Childhood
Short, Animation
1973, USSR
7.0
Prishelets v kapuste
Animation
1989, USSR
6.0
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo
Animation
1978, USSR
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree