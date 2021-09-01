Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Blanche and Marie
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Blanche and Marie
6.0

Blanche and Marie

, 1985
Blanche et Marie
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Blanche and Marie
6.0

Cast

Miou-Miou
Miou-Miou
Blanche
Sandrine Bonnaire
Sandrine Bonnaire
Marie
Gérard Klein
Victor
Patrick Chesnais
Patrick Chesnais
Germinal
María Casares
Louise
Jean-Paul Archie
Man with tracts
Jean-Marc Avocat
Coralie Baillet
Fernande's child
Julia Baillet
Fernande's child
Melanie Baillet
Fernande's child
Director Jacques Renard
Writer Sophie Goupil, Jacques Renard
Composer François Bréant
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1985
Online premiere 25 August 2021
World premiere 3 April 1985
Release date
3 April 1985 France
1 March 1989 USSR
Production FR3 Films Production, Canal+, GA Films
Also known as
Blanche et Marie, Blanche and Marie, Blanche y Marie, Blanche e Marie, Blanche och Marie, Blanche og Marie, Blanche und Marie, Бланш и Мари

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Blanche and Marie

Aram
Aram Drama, Crime, Action
2002, France
6.0
L.A. Story
L.A. Story Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1991, USA
6.0
Les Bonnes Femmes
Les Bonnes Femmes Detective, Romantic
1960, Italy / France
7.0
Mayerling
Mayerling Romantic, Drama
1936, France
7.0
Adieu Paris
Adieu Paris Drama
2013, Germany / Luxembourg / France
5.0
Vagabond
Vagabond Drama
1985, France
7.0
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000 Drama
1976, France / Switzerland
7.0
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly Biography, Drama
2007, France / USA
7.0
Monsieur Hire
Monsieur Hire Drama, Thriller
1989, France
7.0
Happening
Happening Drama
2021, France
6.0
A Season in France
A Season in France Drama
2017, France
6.0
Avanti
Avanti Drama
2012, Switzerland / Belgium
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more