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Poster of Under Fire
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Under Fire
7.0

Under Fire

, 1983
Under Fire
USA / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Under Fire
7.0

Synopsis

Three journalists in a romantic triangle are involved in political intrigue during the last days of the corrupt Somozoa regime in Nicaragua before it falls to a popular revolution in 1979.

Cast

Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Joanna Cassidy
Alma Martinez
Holly Palance
Director Roger Spottiswoode
Writer Ron Shelton, Clayton Frohman
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 21 October 1983
Release date
21 October 1983 Russia 18+
11 November 1983 Germany
13 June 1984 Greece
21 October 1983 Kazakhstan
22 November 1984 Netherlands
21 October 1983 USA
21 October 1983 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $9,500,000
Worldwide Gross $5,696,391
Production Cinema '84, Lion's Gate Films, Under Fire Associates
Also known as
Under Fire, Bajo fuego, Ateş altında, Au coeur de feu, Bajo el fuego, Debaixo de Fogo, I skottlinjen, I skudlinien, Nikaragua 79, Pod ostrzałem, Skozi plamen Nikaragve, Sob Fogo Cerrado, Sotto tiro, Sub foc inamic, Tulen alla, Tűzvonalban, Ugnyje, Under Fire - Unter Feuer, Under Ild, Unter Feuer, Αποστολή στη Νικαράγουα, Под ватром, Под обстрел, Под огнем, アンダー・ファイア

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

Marcel Jazy I like you people, but you are sentimental shits! You fall in love with the poets; the poets fall in love with the Marxists; the Marxists fall in love with themselves. The country falls in love with the rhetoric, and in the end we are stuck with tyrants.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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