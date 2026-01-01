ProductionCinema '84, Lion's Gate Films, Under Fire Associates
Also known as
Under Fire, Bajo fuego, Ateş altında, Au coeur de feu, Bajo el fuego, Debaixo de Fogo, I skottlinjen, I skudlinien, Nikaragua 79, Pod ostrzałem, Skozi plamen Nikaragve, Sob Fogo Cerrado, Sotto tiro, Sub foc inamic, Tulen alla, Tűzvonalban, Ugnyje, Under Fire - Unter Feuer, Under Ild, Unter Feuer, Αποστολή στη Νικαράγουα, Под ватром, Под обстрел, Под огнем, アンダー・ファイア
Film rating
7.0
Rate12 votes
7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Marcel JazyI like you people, but you are sentimental shits! You fall in love with the poets; the poets fall in love with the Marxists; the Marxists fall in love with themselves. The country falls in love with the rhetoric, and in the end we are stuck with tyrants.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.