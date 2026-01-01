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Poster of Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel
6.6

Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel

, 1987
Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel
6.6

Cast

Svetlana Stepchenko
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Father
T. Ryazanova
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Truck Fyr-Fyr
Director Yuriy Prytkov
Writer Genrikh Sapgir
Composer Sh. Byasharov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1987
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel, How Donkey Got Sick with Sadness, Как ослик грустью заболел, Kuidas eeslike kurvastusse haigestus

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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