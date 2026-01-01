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6.6
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Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel
6.6
Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel
, 1987
Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Svetlana Stepchenko
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Father
T. Ryazanova
Yevgeny Leonov
Truck Fyr-Fyr
Director
Yuriy Prytkov
Writer
Genrikh Sapgir
Composer
Sh. Byasharov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1987
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel, How Donkey Got Sick with Sadness, Как ослик грустью заболел, Kuidas eeslike kurvastusse haigestus
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Cartoon rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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