5.7Kanikuly u morya
Kanikuly u morya, 1986
USSR / Family / 18+
Cast
Marina Lipchenko
Pille Pihlamagi
Aram Martirosyan
Roland Kazaryan
Karina Arutyunyan
Akint Bagdasaryan
Liza
Artur Javadyan
Yelena Krmoyan
Vahram Merangulyan
Varfolomey Saakyan
Director H. Iskudaryan, Martiros Fanosyan
Writer Valeri Zalotukha
Composer Yervand Yerzinkyan
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 14 March 1987
Release date
|1 June 1987
|Armenia
|9 December 1987
|USA
|1 June 1987
|USSR
Production Armenfilm
Also known as
Kanikuly u morya, Каникулы у моря, Ծովափնյա արձակուրդ
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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