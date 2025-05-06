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Poster of Kanikuly u morya
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Kanikuly u morya
5.7

Kanikuly u morya

, 1986
Kanikuly u morya
USSR / Family / 18+
Poster of Kanikuly u morya
5.7

Cast

Marina Lipchenko
Pille Pihlamagi
Aram Martirosyan
Roland Kazaryan
Karina Arutyunyan
Akint Bagdasaryan
Liza
Artur Javadyan
Yelena Krmoyan
Vahram Merangulyan
Michael Poghosyan
Michael Poghosyan
Varfolomey Saakyan
Leonard Sarkisov
Director H. Iskudaryan, Martiros Fanosyan
Writer Valeri Zalotukha
Composer Yervand Yerzinkyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 14 March 1987
Release date
1 June 1987 Armenia
9 December 1987 USA
1 June 1987 USSR
Production Armenfilm
Also known as
Kanikuly u morya, Каникулы у моря, Ծովափնյա արձակուրդ

Film rating

5.7
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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