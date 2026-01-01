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Verit i znat
Verit i znat
, 1986
Verit i znat
USSR / Romantic / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Anvar Boranbayev
Asan
Ashir Chokubayev
Karabekov
Uays Sultangazin
Turgunov
Mukhtar Baqtygereev
Sabit
Mayram Alimbetova
Bermet
Elmira Akerova
Damira
Andrey Gusev
Vasil
Tokon Dayirbekov
Mukan
Bekin Seydakmatov
Kalen
Gulsara Adzhibekova
Zulayka
Director
Usenzhan Ibragimov
Writer
Talip Ibrahimov
Composer
Osmon Abdibaitov
,
Bolot Abdrailov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
1986
Production
Kirghizfilm
Also known as
Verit i znat, To Believe and to Know, Верить и знать
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0.0
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