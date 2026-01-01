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Poster of Verit i znat
Kinoafisha Films Verit i znat

Verit i znat

, 1986
Verit i znat
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Verit i znat

Cast

Anvar Boranbayev
Asan
Ashir Chokubayev
Karabekov
Uays Sultangazin
Turgunov
Mukhtar Baqtygereev
Sabit
Mayram Alimbetova
Bermet
Elmira Akerova
Damira
Andrey Gusev
Andrey Gusev
Vasil
Tokon Dayirbekov
Mukan
Bekin Seydakmatov
Kalen
Gulsara Adzhibekova
Zulayka
Director Usenzhan Ibragimov
Writer Talip Ibrahimov
Composer Osmon Abdibaitov, Bolot Abdrailov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1986
Production Kirghizfilm
Also known as
Verit i znat, To Believe and to Know, Верить и знать

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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