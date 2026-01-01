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Poster of Une Femme ou Deux
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Une Femme ou Deux
5.0

Une Femme ou Deux

, 1985
Une femme ou deux
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Une Femme ou Deux
5.0

Cast

Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Julien Chayssac
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Jessica Fitzgerald
Ruth Westheimer
Mrs. Heffner
Michel Aumont
Michel Aumont
Pierre Carrière
Michaël Goldman
Le PDG Maxwell
Zabou Breitman
Zabou Breitman
Constance Michaux
Jean-Pierre Bisson
Gino Grimaldi
Yann Babilée
Alex Grimaldi
Maurice Barrier
Le maire
Robert Blumenfeld
Patrick
Director Daniel Vigne
Writer Élisabeth Rappeneau, Daniel Vigne
Composer Kevin Mulligan, Toots Thielemans, Evert Verhees
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 6 February 1985
Release date
13 November 1986 Australia
6 November 1985 France
27 August 1987 Hungary
6 February 1985 USA
MPAA PG-13
Production Hachette Première, Philippe Dussart, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Une femme ou deux, Eine Frau zum Verlieben, One Woman or Two, A Woman or Two, Alta, bella e pericolosa, Egy nő vagy kettő, El misterio de Laura, En kvinde eller to, Uma Mulher ou Duas, Una mujer muy especial, Viena arba dvi moterys, Една жена или две, Одна женщина или две, シガニー・ウィーバーの大発掘

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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