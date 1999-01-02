Menu
8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Kinoafisha Films The Man Who Planted Trees

The Man Who Planted Trees

L'homme qui plantait des arbres 18+
Synopsis

The story of a shepherd's single handed quest to re-forest a barren valley.
Country Canada
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 January 1987
Release date
2 January 1999 Brazil
3 April 1991 Denmark
13 May 1987 France
11 June 1988 Japan
14 October 1988 USA
Production Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Société Radio-Canada
Also known as
L'homme qui plantait des arbres, The Man Who Planted Trees, A fákat ültető ember, Der Mann der Bäume pflanzte, El hombre que plantaba árboles, El hombre que plantó árboles, L'home que plantava arbres, L'uomo che piantava gli alberi, Manden der plantede træer, Mannen som planterade träd, Mies joka istutti puita, O Homem Que Plantava Árvores, Ο άνθρωπος που φύτευε δέντρα, Людина, що саджала дерева, Человек, который сажал деревья, 木を植えた男
Director
Frédéric Back
Cast
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

8.5
Rate 12 votes
8.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Stills
