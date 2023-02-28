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6.9
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Le Petit Amour
6.9
Le Petit Amour
, 1988
Kung-fu master!
France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Filming locations
6.9
Synopsis
A lonely 40-year old woman finds herself shattering taboos by falling in love with the 14-year old Julien – but is it romance, or a desperate attempt to turn back time in the face of middle age?
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Cast
Jane Birkin
Mary-Jane
Mathieu Demy
Julien
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Lucy
Lou Doillon
Lou
Gary Chekchak
Un jeune
Cyril Houplain
Un jeune
Frank Laurent
Un jeune
Aurélien Hermant
Un jeune
Jérémie Luntz
Un jeune
Thomas Bensaïd
Un jeune
Director
Agnès Varda
Writer
Jane Birkin
,
Agnès Varda
Composer
Joanna Bruzdowicz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
1988
World premiere
15 February 1988
Release date
9 March 1988
France
TP
13 April 1991
South Korea
15
3 June 1989
USA
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$1,054
Production
Ciné-tamaris, La Sept Cinéma
Also known as
Kung-fu master!, Die Zeit mit Julien, Kung Fu mester, Kung-Fu Ustası!, Le petit amour, Little Love, Mistr Kung-fu, Κουνγκ-φου μάστερ, Мастер кунг-фу, カンフー・マスター!, Looking for Jackie, Маленькая любовь
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Updated 28 February 2023
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Showtimes
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