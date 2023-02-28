Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Le Petit Amour
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Le Petit Amour
6.9

Le Petit Amour

, 1988
Kung-fu master!
France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Le Petit Amour
6.9

Synopsis

A lonely 40-year old woman finds herself shattering taboos by falling in love with the 14-year old Julien – but is it romance, or a desperate attempt to turn back time in the face of middle age?

Cast

Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin
Mary-Jane
Mathieu Demy
Julien
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Lucy
Lou Doillon
Lou
Gary Chekchak
Un jeune
Cyril Houplain
Un jeune
Frank Laurent
Un jeune
Aurélien Hermant
Un jeune
Jérémie Luntz
Un jeune
Thomas Bensaïd
Un jeune
Director Agnès Varda
Writer Jane Birkin, Agnès Varda
Composer Joanna Bruzdowicz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 15 February 1988
Release date
9 March 1988 France TP
13 April 1991 South Korea 15
3 June 1989 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,054
Production Ciné-tamaris, La Sept Cinéma
Also known as
Kung-fu master!, Die Zeit mit Julien, Kung Fu mester, Kung-Fu Ustası!, Le petit amour, Little Love, Mistr Kung-fu, Κουνγκ-φου μάστερ, Мастер кунг-фу, カンフー・マスター!, Looking for Jackie, Маленькая любовь

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 28 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more