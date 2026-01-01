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5.2
Kinoafisha
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Seven Elements
5.2
Seven Elements
, 1984
Seven Elements
USSR / Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.2
Cast
Hanna Dunowska
Aira
Igor Starygin
Gleb
Irina Alfyorova
Valentina Anurova
Uldis Norenbergs
Andrey Olmin
Aleksandr Filippenko
Oleg Yankov
Boris Khimichev
Olkhovskiy
Lyubov Virolaynen
Inoplanetyanka
Paul Butkevich
Tom Sillitou
Anatoli Ganshin
Valentina Grigoryeva
Director
Gennadiy Ivanov
Writer
Gennadiy Ivanov
,
Vladimir Shcherbakov
Composer
Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
1984
World premiere
1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Sem stikhiy, Seven Elements, Seven Elements (1985), Семь стихий
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
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