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Poster of Seven Elements
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Seven Elements
5.2

Seven Elements

, 1984
Seven Elements
USSR / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Seven Elements
5.2

Cast

Hanna Dunowska
Aira
Igor Starygin
Igor Starygin
Gleb
Irina Alfyorova
Irina Alfyorova
Valentina Anurova
Uldis Norenbergs
Andrey Olmin
Aleksandr Filippenko
Aleksandr Filippenko
Oleg Yankov
Boris Khimichev
Olkhovskiy
Lyubov Virolaynen
Inoplanetyanka
Paul Butkevich
Paul Butkevich
Tom Sillitou
Anatoli Ganshin
Valentina Grigoryeva
Director Gennadiy Ivanov
Writer Gennadiy Ivanov, Vladimir Shcherbakov
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Sem stikhiy, Seven Elements, Seven Elements (1985), Семь стихий

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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