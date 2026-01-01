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Poster of A Painter's Wife Portrait
6.5
Kinoafisha Films A Painter's Wife Portrait
6.5

A Painter's Wife Portrait

, 1981
Portret zheny khudozhnika
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Painter's Wife Portrait
6.5

Cast

Valentina Telichkina
Valentina Telichkina
Nina
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Pavel Alekseyevich
Nikita Mikhalkov
Nikita Mikhalkov
Boris Petrovich
Mikhail Semakov
Ivan
Oleg Golubitsky
Nikolay Nikitenko
Tatyana Konyukhova
Varya Nikitenko
Ekaterina Sukhanova
Lena
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Mitrofanych
Olga Gobzeva
Asya
Viktor Uralskiy
Viktor Uralskiy
Viktor Sergunov
Director Aleksandr Pankratov
Writer Yuriy Nagibin, Natalya Ryazantseva
Composer Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 12 May 1982
Release date
12 May 1982 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Portret zheny khudozhnika, A festő felesége, A Painter's Wife Portrait, Die Frau des Künstlers, Portrait of the Artist's Wife, Portret żony artysty, Portretul soției pictorului, Портрет жены художника, Portretul sotiei artistului

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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