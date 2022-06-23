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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Skazka o vesyolom kloune
7.3
Skazka o vesyolom kloune
, 1980
Skazka o vesyolom kloune
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.3
Cast
Oleg Anofriev
Clown
Director
Aleh Byelavusaw
Writer
Aleh Byelavusaw
Composer
Leonid Zakhlevnyy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1980
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Skazka o vesyolom kloune, Tale of the Funny Clown, Сказка о весёлом клоуне
More
Cartoon rating
7.3
Rate
12
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 23 June 2022
Showtimes
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