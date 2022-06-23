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7.3
Kinoafisha Films Skazka o vesyolom kloune
7.3

Skazka o vesyolom kloune

, 1980
Skazka o vesyolom kloune
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
7.3

Cast

Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
Clown
Director Aleh Byelavusaw
Writer Aleh Byelavusaw
Composer Leonid Zakhlevnyy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1980
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Skazka o vesyolom kloune, Tale of the Funny Clown, Сказка о весёлом клоуне

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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