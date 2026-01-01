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Poster of Legal Marriage
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Legal Marriage
7.2

Legal Marriage

, 1985
Zakonnyy brak
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Legal Marriage
7.2

Cast

Natalya Belokhvostikova
Natalya Belokhvostikova
Olga Kalikina
Igor Kostolevskiy
Igor Kostolevskiy
Igor Voloshin
Albina Matveyeva
Yevgeniya Filatova
Ernst Romanov
Ernst Romanov
Vladimir Mikhaylovich - direktor teatra
Bulat Okudzhava
Bulat Okudzhava
Passazhir v poezde
Elena Sanaeva
Elena Sanaeva
Zinaida Nikolayevna - sestra Igorya
Mikhail Neganov
Sergey Golubev
Aleksandr Shvorin
Aleksandr Shvorin
Kuchevskiy
Vladimir Sedov
Vladimir Sedov
Voenkom
Nikolay Prokopovich
Puteytsev - polkovnik
Director Albert S. Mkrtchyan
Writer Afanasy Belov
Composer Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 29 April 1985
Release date
29 April 1985 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zakonnyy brak, Ehe vor dem Gesetz, Legal Marriage, Mariage légitime, Niedoskonałe prawo, Paperiavioliitto, Törvényes esküvő, Законный брак, Законний шлюб, 合法婚姻, Fikcyjny ślub, Zakoniti brak

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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