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Poster of The Feasts of Belshazzar, or a Night with Stalin
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Feasts of Belshazzar, or a Night with Stalin
6.6

The Feasts of Belshazzar, or a Night with Stalin

, 1989
Belshazzar's Feast or Night with Stalin
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of The Feasts of Belshazzar, or a Night with Stalin
6.6

Cast

Aleksei Petrenko
Aleksei Petrenko
Aleksandr Feklistov
Aleksandr Feklistov
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Aleksey Safonov
Aleksey Safonov
Director Yuriy Kara
Writer Fazil Iskander
Composer Edison Denisov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 6 November 1989
Release date
6 November 1989 Russia 12+
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Ladya
Also known as
Piry Valtasara, ili noch so Stalinym, Belshazzar's Feast, or Night with Stalin, Baltazár lakomája, avagy egy éjszaka Sztálinnal, The Feasts of Valtasar, or the Night with Stalin, Uczta Baltazara, czyli noc ze Stalinem, Пиры Валтасара, или ночь со Сталиным

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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