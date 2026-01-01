Piry Valtasara, ili noch so Stalinym, Belshazzar's Feast, or Night with Stalin, Baltazár lakomája, avagy egy éjszaka Sztálinnal, The Feasts of Valtasar, or the Night with Stalin, Uczta Baltazara, czyli noc ze Stalinem, Пиры Валтасара, или ночь со Сталиным
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
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