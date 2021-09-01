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Poster of Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia
6.7

Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia

, 1989
Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia
West Germany / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia
6.7

Synopsis

A group of cosmopolitan women passengers aboard the Trans-Siberian/Mongolian Railway are taken prisoner by Ulan Iga, a warrior princess.

Cast

Badema
Christoph Eichhorn
Irm Hermann
Secondary-school teacher Mueller-Vohwinkel
Delphine Seyrig
Lady Windermere
Gillian Scalici
Fanny Ziegfeld
Peter Kern
Mickey Katz
Jacinta
1. Mitglied der Kalinka Sisters
Else Nabu
2. Mitglied der Kalinka Sisters
Sevimbike Elibay
3. Mitglied der Kalinka Sisters
Xu Re Huar
Princess Ulan Iga
Lydia Billiet
Director Ulrike Ottinger
Writer Ulrike Ottinger
Composer Wilhelm Dieter Siebert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 1 February 1989
Release date
1 February 1989 Germany
Production La Sept Cinéma, Popolar-Film, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia, Joan of Arc of Mongolia, Joana d'Arc da Mongólia, Mongolska Joanna d'Arc, Монгольская Жанна д'Арк

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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