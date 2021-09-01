Similar films for Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia
Bildnis einer Trinkerin Drama
1979, West Germany
6.0
Under Snow Documentary
2011, Germany
6.0
Ten Canoes Drama, History, Comedy, Adventure
2006, Australia
7.0
Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse Horror, Drama
1984, West Germany
6.0
Freak Orlando Fantasy
1981, West Germany
5.0
Ride the High Country Western
1962, USA
7.0
Mother's Airfield Drama
2016, China
0.0
The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant Drama
1972, Germany
7.0
The Merchant of Four Seasons Drama
1971, Germany
7.0