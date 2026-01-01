Similar films for Les Misérables
Les Misérables Musical, Drama
2012, Great Britain
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The Last Adventure Adventure, Drama
1967, France / Italy
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So Long Drama
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La bonne année Romantic, Crime, Comedy
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L'emmerdeur Comedy
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Greed in the Sun Adventure, Action, Comedy
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Miserables, les Drama
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Les Côtelettes Comedy, Drama
2003, France
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Buffet froid Drama
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The Little Bedroom Drama
2010, Switzerland / Luxembourg
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