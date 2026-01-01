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Poster of Les Misérables
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Les Misérables
7.3

Les Misérables

, 1982
Miserables, Les
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Les Misérables
7.3

Cast

Lino Ventura
Lino Ventura
Jean Valjean
Jean Carmet
Thénardier
Michel Bouquet
Michel Bouquet
Inspecteur Javert
Paul Préboist
Évelyne Bouix
Fantine
Valentine Bordelet
Cosette enfant
Emmanuel Curtil
Gavroche
Franck Cabot-David
Marius
Hervé Furic
Enjolras
Christiane Jean
Cosette
Fernand Ledoux
Gillenormand
Director Robert Hossein
Writer Alain Decaux, Robert Hossein, Victor Hugo
Composer André Hossein, Michel Magne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 1982
World premiere 20 October 1982
Release date
15 March 1983 Denmark
20 October 1982 France
28 October 1983 Germany
19 October 1984 Portugal
11 April 1987 South Korea
1 August 1988 Turkey
Production Del Duca Films, Groupement des Editeurs de Films, Modern Media Filmproduktion
Also known as
Les misérables, Bedári, Bídníci, De elendige, Os Miseráveis, Ubožáci, Binavayan, Der Galeerensträfling, Die Legion der Verdammten, Hüljatud, I miserabili, Los miserables, Nędznicy, Sefiller, Клетниците, Отверженные, レ・ミゼラブル（1982）, De Verdoemden

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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