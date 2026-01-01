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Poster of Eddie Macon's Run
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Eddie Macon's Run
5.6

Eddie Macon's Run

, 1983
Eddie Macon's Run
USA / Drama, Thriller, Crime, Action / 18+
Poster of Eddie Macon's Run
5.6

Synopsis

A young man, harshly sentenced for a few minor infractions, escapes from a prison in Huntsville Texas and flees to Laredo, Texas, where he hopes to cross into Mexico for a reunion with his wife and small son.

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Carl 'Buster' Marzack
John Schneider
Eddie Macon
Lee Purcell
Jilly Buck
Lisa Dunsheath
Kay Potts
Leah Ayres
Leah Ayres
Chris
Tom Noonan
Tom Noonan
Daryl Potts
J.C. Quinn
J.C. Quinn
Shorter
Gil Rogers
Logan
Jay O. Sanders
Rudy Potts
Todd Allen
Desk Sergeant
Director Jeff Kanew
Writer James McLendon, Jeff Kanew
Composer Norton Buffalo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 23 March 1983
Release date
25 March 1983 Russia 16+
3 August 1983 France
25 March 1983 Kazakhstan
23 March 1983 USA
25 March 1983 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,262,691
Production Martin Bregman Productions, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Eddie Macon's Run, Cacería inhumana, A szökés - Eddie Macon futása, Apodrasi sto Mexiko, Caçada Impiedosa, Dopaść Eddiego, Eddie Macon, fugitivo, Eddie Macons Flucht, Eddie Macons flykt, El fugitivo, Fuga lui Eddie Macon, I teleftaia katadioxi, Kopfjagd, Kova kovaa vastaan, La fuga de Eddie Macon, La fuga di Eddie Macon, Med strømeren i hælene, Ucieczka Eddiego Macona, Un flic aux trousses, Бегство Эдди Мэйкона, 愛に向かって走れ, Kopfjagd - Eddie Macon's Flucht

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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