A young man, harshly sentenced for a few minor infractions, escapes from a prison in Huntsville Texas and flees to Laredo, Texas, where he hopes to cross into Mexico for a reunion with his wife and small son.
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Film rating
5.6
Rate13 votes
5.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Carl 'Buster' MarzackA good hunter never chases. He waits.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.