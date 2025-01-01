Menu
Kletka

18+
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1989
Budget 0 RUR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kletka, Клетка
Director
Ekaterina Obraztsova
Ekaterina Obraztsova
Cast
Alexandra Zakharova
Alexandra Zakharova
German Kachin
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
Stills
